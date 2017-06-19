BREAKING: Crazy Maxine Waters Is Headed To Jail After What She Was Just Caught In The Act Of [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 18, 2017

BREAKING: Crazy Maxine Waters Is Headed To Jail After What She Was Just Caught In The Act Of

With each passing day, the American people learn more about the rampant corruption in the Democratic party. For so long we have heard the left say that they are morally superior to Republicans. However, while that sounds absolutely insane there are so many people out there that buy it. At any rate, these corrupt liberals act like they care about the average American, but their actions say otherwise. Their only concern has been about power and money which is absolutely pathetic. Though there is one individual on the left that truly encompasses the corruption of the Democratic party besides Hillary Clinton, and that award goes to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters. Because what she was just caught doing could land her in jail for a very long time.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Maxine Waters is as crooked as a bag of snakes. Though what is surprising is that the people in California keep electing her, but that is another story for another day. At any rate, as we all know Waters has been a vocal opponent of President Trump. This blithering moonbat has called Trump corrupt, racist, and a liar for the last several months. Waters has been on a misguided mission to take Trump down as a part of the “resistance” movement. Well, Waters may need to worry about holding onto her own seat after what was just found out.

The California Democrat has been exposed as a major player in a “pay-to-play” scheme that has funneled money into her campaign bank account. What makes this even more damaging is that it could have major implications for the next election in 2020.

Not too long ago we learned that Maxine Waters’ daughter was bringing in a hefty paycheck from working on her mother’s campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, since 2006. Karen Waters is in charge of “slate mailers,” also known as “endorsement mailers.” The mailers are used by established politicians such as Maxine Waters to endorse a political candidate and then get paid.

According to Free Beacon, “the operation is run by Karen Waters, the daughter of Rep. Waters, who has collected more than $650,000 to date for running the endorsement mailers.”

“Karen is owed another $108,000 from her mother’s campaign committee, according to its most recent records. Once Karen is paid, her total payments will reach more than $750,000 since 2006,” Free Beacon continued.You may be asking yourself, who would pay this sort of money for an endorsement? Well, it appears that California’s Senator Kamala Harris is someone that has paid for Waters’ stamp of approval.According to Federal Election Commission records, Harris and her team funneled nearly $63,000 to Waters’ campaign in 2010. This was considered a “donation” and shortly after it was received Waters’ endorsed Harris and she appeared on Waters mailers and newsletters. But, that is not the only time that Harris sent a fat check to the Waters campaign offices. Just recently, in 2016 Harris sent Waters another check for $30,000 to appear in Waters newsletter. This particular newsletter was sent out to 200,000 constituents in and around southern California.

That seems like an awfully lot of money to appear in a mailer and a newsletter, right?

The real question is where did this money come from and how was transferred so easily to Waters account? It appears to me that this money was taxpayer dollars that were used to pay for this endorsement which is an absolute outrage. There is just so much wrong with this story that I really do not know where to begin anymore.

These liberals are so corrupt but have the audacity to call President Trump corrupt. How dare they! Waters is taking money in an obvious “pay for play” scheme and deserves to be behind bars for it. Though what is sad is that because of a decade-long loophole Waters has been able to bypass it and get away with it.

The slate mailer operation LEGALLY allows Waters to bypass the campaign contribution limits. So, Harris is allowed to pay her this insane amount money to appear on her mailer since it is not considered a contribution. Leave it to the corrupt liberals to find the loophole that allows them to line their own pockets.

I do not see how this is legal and I hope that they investigate further to see where Harris received those fund from. If indeed this was taxpayer money used it is not a stretch to believe that Waters was aware of that. And, if that is the case then Waters willingly accepted taxpayer money in exchange for an endorsement.

There is no doubt in my mind that we will see the Democratic party fall even more over the next several months. These people are liars and cheats and they will be eventually discovered and have to face the music. I just hope that it is sooner than later.

