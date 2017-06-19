19

Jun. ’17

Aftermath of Portugal’s forest fires that have led to at least 62 fatalities (DRONE FOOTAGE) [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 18, 2017

A major forest fire sweeping through central Portugal has led to at least 62 fatalities, with 59 more people injured, Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said, adding that many were burnt to death in their cars while making a desperate attempt to flee.

 

