What is Potcoin? – Digital Currency for the Cannabis Industry [VIDEO]

PotCoin (http://www.Potcoin.com) was designed to empower, secure and facilitate the legal cannabis community’s transactions by creating a unique crypto currency for this thriving industry. PotCoin removes the need for cash transactions and encourages buying through consumer incentives. On every level of the cannabis industry, users and supporters can entrust PotCoin to extend credibility, stability and security to this growing market.
