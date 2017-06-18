UK Gov Covering up 500 – 600 Dead In London Grenfell Tower Fire? [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 17, 2017

British media have censored the death of hundreds of people who have lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

The more than 500 people unaccounted from Grenfell Tower fire are dead, Nadia, whose family name was not given and identifies herself on social media as DJ Ayla, told Press TV.

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters on Saturday that 58 people are feared dead in the fire.

According to reports, however, the building was home to about 600 people.

Nadia told Press TV’s correspondent in London, Camilia Shambayati, that only 76 out of some 600 people who were living in the building where she grew up, had been accounted for and more than 500 residents were still missing.

DJ Ayla says aid effort for Grenfell Tower victims is in vain because they are all dead and no one will admit it, least of all the authorities.