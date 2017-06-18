Trey Gowdy’s New Role In Trump’s White House Has Obama Very Pissed Off [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 17, 2017

Trey Gowdy’s New Role In Trump’s White House Has Obama Very Pissed Off

Dust off your Constitution, brush up on the Bill of Rights, and while you’re at it, take a look at the Declaration of Independence, Congressman Trey Gowdy has been given a new role within the Trump Administration, and although it hasn’t yet been officially announced, you can bet those progressive lawmakers who subscribe to playing fast and lose with our institutions might do well to rip up the Obama/Clinton progressive playbook in how to subvert our laws.

Gowdy represents South Carolina’s 4th District, and gained national attention for his Constitutional powers, and his fidelity to the rule of law.

He’s is one of the few members in congress who can define complex legal jargon, so that everyone can understand it, regardless, and he’s also respected as a fierce unrelenting adversary. However always far in his approach, and seldom grandstands for political expediency.

According to reports, Gowdy will be named to head up the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which means he’ll be one of President Trump’s top intelligence men within government.Gowdy was the Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi, and he will now be tasked with the oversight of the United States intelligence community in his new committee.

Check out how Gowdy operates as he takes members of the intelligence community to task over infringing on citizens rights:“Protecting the safety and security of our fellow citizens is the preeminent function of government,” Gowdy said in a statement, according to The Greenville News. “When it comes to our national security, we cannot afford to take risks.

Gowdy continued; “The House Intelligence Committee plays a vital role in protecting Americans both at home and abroad through conducting thorough oversight of our nation’s intelligence agencies.”This announcement by the incoming Trump Administration singles a new era for our intelligence community, in that the days of incompetence, and willful malfeasance when it comes to our national security interests will no longer be tolerated, lawmakers and those individuals within a Trump Administration will adhere to the highest standards in protecting America’s vital interests.