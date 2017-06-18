Everything points to Congressman Steve Scalise being “Seth Riched” [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 16, 2017

Subscribe to this channel for up-to-date news that you will NEVER get from main stream media. Also visit http://www.aim4truth.org for cutting edge truth news headlines twice a day. While you are there check out our CITIZEN INTELLIGENCE REPORTS written for citizens by fellow citizens. Educate yourself with truth news. Our app is also available on Apple and Android. Free download just look for “American Intelligence Media.”