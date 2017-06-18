30 Democrats Found Meeting with Russian Diplomats For Obama [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 17, 2017

30 Democrats Found Meeting with Russian Diplomats For Obama, Liberals Completely Silent

Washington Democrats are all pointing the finger at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on allegations of inappropriate conversations with Russia. The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post alleged that Sessions had two conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. while still a Senator. They argued that during his confirmation hearing he did not disclose these two random conversations that had nothing to do with the campaign that was going on at the time.On the day of his confirmation hearing Senator Al Frankenstein asked “If there was any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this (2016) campaign, what would you do?”

To which Sessions responded, “I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

He was speaking in the context of campaign issues and that’s not what his meeting was about. His conversations with the Russian ambassador were when he was a member of the Armed Services Committee, according to his spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores.

The ACLU and both minority leaders of congress are calling for investigations and resignations BUT there are AT LEAST 30 Democrat senators who’ve spoken with Russian ambassadors. Where’s the outrage about this?So 30 Senate Democrats need to take a long look in the mirror before they get upset over 2 half hour chats with another Senator. Some of them are even telling on themselves!This is just another attempt to slow down President Trump’s progress and attack his team. This is ridiculous and must be stopped. It’s time for Republicans to take a stand and stop putting up with this madness.