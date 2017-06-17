‘We want justice!’ Grenfell Tower fire protesters demand answers from UK govt over deadly inferno [VIDEO]

Thousands of protesters have marched in London, demanding justice and help be given to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Angry crowds blame the Conservative government and its austerity policies for the tragedy that happened at the apartment block. The official death toll has reached 30, but it’s expected to rise further, with up to 70 people still unaccounted for.
