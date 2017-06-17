THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 17, 2017]

–
–
Hawaii’s Catholic Church Must Confront Its Past
–
Granger priest removed after sexual abuse allegations
KIMA CBS 29–Jun 12, 2017
–
Negotiations begin to settle Guam priest sex abuse cases
–
Lawyer: Guam archbishop won’t settle abuse suits while at Vatican trial
–
Priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor
KPUG 1170–Jun 13, 2017
–
Vatican II reforms contributed to child abuse mistakes, priest says
–
Compensation plan offers healing for Staten Island clergy abuse …
–
Justice denied sex abuse victims: The state Senate must finally pass …
–
Vigil held for Bathurst sex abuse victims ahead of St Stanislaus …
–
George Pell: priest challenges choir boy abuse allegations
–
Who Killed Sister Cathy?
–
Judge hears pretrial arguments in friar abuse case
–
Proposed DC Council bill lifting civil statute of limitations for abuse …
–
Trial of Russian priest charged with pedophilia to begin on June 22
–
‘Predatory’ paedophile priest jailed for 22 years
–
French bishop faces criminal charge for failure to report abuse
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
