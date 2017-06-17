THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 17, 2017]

–

Honolulu Civil Beat – Jun 16, 2017

Downes is a familiar name locally in connection with clergy sex abuse having more than 30 years of stridently defending the Church and the perpetrators …

–

Yakima Herald-Republic – Jun 12, 2017

A Catholic priest in the Yakima Diocese has been permanently removed … to educate parishioners and priests on the reality of sexual abuse in the church and …

Granger pastor accused of sexual abuse, removed from position

KIMA CBS 29 – Jun 12, 2017

–

USA TODAY – Jun 11, 2017

HAGATNA, Guam — Out-of-court settlement negotiations formally began on Friday on behalf of some 60 plaintiffs who have sued archbishops, priests, the …

–

USA TODAY – Jun 14, 2017

Lujan, counsel for all Guam clergy sex abuse cases filed in federal court, said he doesn’t think the outcome of Apuron’s canonical trial will have an impact on the …

–

Omak Okanogan County Chronicle – Jun 13, 2017

#The action was taken because the allegation of sexual abuse of a minor “… was … been a series of visiting priests on weekends since Gomez-Santos’ removal, …

Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse near Yakima

KPUG 1170 – Jun 13, 2017

–

Scottish Catholic Observer – Jun 16, 2017

A senior priest has told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry that the reforms of … for priests with alcohol problems were not suitable for dealing with sexual abuse.

–

SILive.com – Jun 13, 2017

Clergy sex abuse survivors in Staten Island have a very small window to pursue their abusers in court–one of the shortest in the country and one that is woefully …

–

New York Daily News – Jun 15, 2017

As they continue to run from their clergy sex abuse scandal, furiously trying to push it into the past, they cannot be happy with the release of Netflix’s “The …

–

ABC Online – Jun 15, 2017

Vigil held for Bathurst sex abuse victims ahead of St Stanislaus’ planned formal … Carole Nielsen, whose son was abused at the school by paedophile priest …

–

The Australian – Jun 16, 2017

A priest who says he accompanied George Pell every time he was at St … by Archbishop Pell and he locked the door and he made them perform oral sex”.

–

Commonweal – Jun 16, 2017

… outrageous and bizarre case of clergy sexual abuse I have ever heard of. … to build a strong case that Cesnik was killed by the pedophile priest to keep her …

–

WJAC Johnstown – Jun 14, 2017

Judge hears pretrial arguments in friar abuse case … Wednesday in the case of three Franciscan priest accused of covering up for an alleged child sex abuser.

–

My catholic standard – 21 hours ago

Bill 22-0028, the “Childhood Protection Against Sexual Abuse Amendment Act of … would be whether the archdiocese was negligent in supervising the priest.

–

RAPSI – Jun 13, 2017

Trial of Russian priest charged with pedophilia to begin on June 22 … priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, on June 22, …

–

St Albans & Harpenden Review – Jun 12, 2017

A predatory paedophile priest who sexually abused young boys over a period … on vulnerable youngsters and subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse over a …

–

Catholic Culture – Jun 12, 2017

… bishop faces criminal charges for his alleged failure to report sexual abuse. … was aware of the abuse committed by a priest who now faces charges for …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

