THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 17, 2017]

Hawaii’s Catholic Church Must Confront Its Past

Honolulu Civil BeatJun 16, 2017
Downes is a familiar name locally in connection with clergy sex abuse having more than 30 years of stridently defending the Church and the perpetrators …

Granger priest removed after sexual abuse allegations

Yakima Herald-RepublicJun 12, 2017
A Catholic priest in the Yakima Diocese has been permanently removed … to educate parishioners and priests on the reality of sexual abuse in the church and …
Granger pastor accused of sexual abuse, removed from position
KIMA CBS 29Jun 12, 2017

Negotiations begin to settle Guam priest sex abuse cases

USA TODAYJun 11, 2017
HAGATNA, Guam — Out-of-court settlement negotiations formally began on Friday on behalf of some 60 plaintiffs who have sued archbishops, priests, the …

Lawyer: Guam archbishop won’t settle abuse suits while at Vatican trial

USA TODAYJun 14, 2017
Lujan, counsel for all Guam clergy sex abuse cases filed in federal court, said he doesn’t think the outcome of Apuron’s canonical trial will have an impact on the …

Priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor

Omak Okanogan County ChronicleJun 13, 2017
#The action was taken because the allegation of sexual abuse of a minor “… was … been a series of visiting priests on weekends since Gomez-Santos’ removal, …
Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse near Yakima
KPUG 1170Jun 13, 2017

Vatican II reforms contributed to child abuse mistakes, priest says

Scottish Catholic ObserverJun 16, 2017
A senior priest has told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry that the reforms of … for priests with alcohol problems were not suitable for dealing with sexual abuse.

Compensation plan offers healing for Staten Island clergy abuse

SILive.comJun 13, 2017
Clergy sex abuse survivors in Staten Island have a very small window to pursue their abusers in court–one of the shortest in the country and one that is woefully …

Justice denied sex abuse victims: The state Senate must finally pass …

New York Daily NewsJun 15, 2017
As they continue to run from their clergy sex abuse scandal, furiously trying to push it into the past, they cannot be happy with the release of Netflix’s “The …

Vigil held for Bathurst sex abuse victims ahead of St Stanislaus …

ABC OnlineJun 15, 2017
Vigil held for Bathurst sex abuse victims ahead of St Stanislaus’ planned formal … Carole Nielsen, whose son was abused at the school by paedophile priest …

George Pell: priest challenges choir boy abuse allegations

The AustralianJun 16, 2017
A priest who says he accompanied George Pell every time he was at St … by Archbishop Pell and he locked the door and he made them perform oral sex”.

Who Killed Sister Cathy?

CommonwealJun 16, 2017
… outrageous and bizarre case of clergy sexual abuse I have ever heard of. … to build a strong case that Cesnik was killed by the pedophile priest to keep her …

Judge hears pretrial arguments in friar abuse case

WJAC JohnstownJun 14, 2017
Judge hears pretrial arguments in friar abuse case … Wednesday in the case of three Franciscan priest accused of covering up for an alleged child sex abuser.

Proposed DC Council bill lifting civil statute of limitations for abuse

My catholic standard21 hours ago
Bill 22-0028, the “Childhood Protection Against Sexual Abuse Amendment Act of … would be whether the archdiocese was negligent in supervising the priest.

Trial of Russian priest charged with pedophilia to begin on June 22

RAPSIJun 13, 2017
Trial of Russian priest charged with pedophilia to begin on June 22 … priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, on June 22, …

‘Predatory’ paedophile priest jailed for 22 years

St Albans & Harpenden ReviewJun 12, 2017
A predatory paedophile priest who sexually abused young boys over a period … on vulnerable youngsters and subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse over a …

French bishop faces criminal charge for failure to report abuse

Catholic CultureJun 12, 2017
… bishop faces criminal charges for his alleged failure to report sexual abuse. … was aware of the abuse committed by a priest who now faces charges for …

