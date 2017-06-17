17

Saudis ‘commit war crimes’ & ‘are not held to account’ – researcher [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 16, 2017

Despite the US being the foremost arms dealer to Saudi Arabia, the impact of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on war-torn Yemen have increasingly led the US Senate to question US culpability in the humanitarian nightmare. Kristine Beckerle, Yemen researcher for Human Rights Watch, joins RT America’s Manila Chan to discuss.

 

 

