17

Jun. ’17

Protesters Interrupt ‘Trump Assassination’ Play in Central Park NYC [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 16, 2017

Protesters interrupted Friday night’s ‘Julius Caesar’ play in Central Park which depicts President Trump being assassinated. Laura Loomer stormed the stage to denounce the normalization of violence against Conservatives the play is promoting. Jack Posobiec got the video and also gave the audience a piece of his mind. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. Copyright © 2017

 

 

