WHERE IS IT? Comey Had a “Sensitive Document” PROVING “Political Interference” Into the FBI’s Hillary Email Investigation! [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 16, 2017

WHERE IS IT? Comey Had a “Sensitive Document” PROVING “Political Interference” Into the FBI’s Hillary Email Investigation!

In revealing his second awkward visit with former AG Lynch, Former FBI Director James Comey spoke of “a sensitive document she was unaware the FBI possessed”. So where is it?

Former FBI Director James Comey told members of Congress that he had a frosty exchange with AG Loretta Lynch last year when he confronted her about possible political interference in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

In multiple private sessions, Comey has told lawmakers about the second confrontation with Lynch shortly before the email probe was shut down.Circa reports:

Comey told lawmakers in the close door session that he raised his concern with the attorney general that she had created a conflict of interest by meeting with Clinton’s husband, the former President Bill Clinton, on an airport tarmac while the investigation was ongoing.

During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton.Comey said “the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office,” said one source who was briefed.

So where is that “sensitive document” and just exactly what does it include? It obviously caused Lynch to get wide eyes and kick Comey out of her office!

Was it some kind of details about her conversation with Bill Clinton in that infamous tarmac meeting?

Comey has already revealed that Loretta Lynch tried to influence his statements on Hillary Clinton’s email investigation during the election.

“At one point the attorney general had directed me not to call it an investigation, but instead to call it a matter, which concerned and confused me,” Comey said.

He has also acknowledged during the recent hearing that there were other reasons why he felt he had to make the statement about Clinton’s investigation, including “one significant” reason, which had to remain classified.

He said that Lynch’s meeting on the tarmac with former president Bill Clinton during the campaign was the ultimate reason why he decided to make a public statement when the department decided not to prosecute Hillary Clinton.

“In a ultimately conclusive way, that was the thing that capped it for me, that I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department,” he said.

Comey was out to ‘protect the FBI’… note that!

Comey confessed that he followed Lynch’s advice, admitting that he could have resisted more.

“I just said this isn’t a hill worth dying on and so I just said, ‘O.K.,” Comey said, but added that he was “concerned” that the Clinton campaign was referring to the investigation with the same language.

Comey was out to ‘protect himself’… note that!

I want to know exactly what was in this document! Where is it and what is in it. I bet Senator Diane Feinstein finds out!

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has said Congress should look into former FBI Director James Comey’s revelation that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to downplay the nature of his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

James Comey testified the former Attorney General Loretta Lynch requested that he call the the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails a “matter.”

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, noting that Lynch’s request made him feel “queasy.” Feinstein said she would have had “a queasy feeling, too.”

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Feinstein, the committee’s top Democrat, said she didn’t know if Lynch was providing cover for the Clinton campaign, but said the request would have given her “a queasy feeling, too.”

I bet we find out what that document was all about!