When Dems lose elections, they resort to ‘feeble excuses’ – Jesse Ventura [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 15, 2017

The mainstream media continues to buzz with accusations of Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election. Former Governor Jesse Ventura (I-Minnesota) joins RT America’s Ashlee Banks to discuss US media’s current attitude toward Russia and what he sees as the “hypocrisy” of US anxiety over foreign powers’ alleged meddling in elections. He also discusses his upcoming show on RT America, “The World According to Jesse.”