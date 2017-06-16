16

Jun. ’17

Sanctions benefit only the US: Germany, Austria call to scrap new anti-Russian measures [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 15, 2017

The new anti-Russian sanctions are outlined in an amendment to a bill imposing sanctions against Iran.
The anti-Russian measures in the amendment involve imposing penalties on enterprises that cooperate with Russian oil and gas companies.
READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8eub

 

 

 

Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, CURRENT EVENTS, DICTATORSHIP, ECONOMY, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, PROPAGANDA, IRAN, MIDDLE EAST, COMPUTERS, INTERNET, SECURITY, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, EUROPE, IMMIGRATION, NAU, GLOBALISM, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, 911, GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENCE, HEALTH, CLIMATE, NATURE, ECONOMY, KOREA, SYRIA, MTJ, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, CORPORATE MEDIA, HAWAII, CLIMATEGATE, GLOBAL WARMING, CHINA, GREAT BRITAIN, 911, ACTA, ammo, anonymous, apartheid, atheism, athletes, australia, bikini, bilderberg, boa, bombings, california, cartoon, chavez, christie, cia, Cicada 3301, Cicada3301, CONSPIRACY, cropcircle, dc wage, devil, DHS, DNS, documentary, dollar, drug, dubai, Dumb, economy, elementary, Euro, exposed, facebook, fda, federal reserve, fema, flu, Gaza, genocide, GMO, gop, government, hepatitis, hero, hoax, homeland, homelessness, hook, humor, iran, israel, Kardashian, lanza, LAX, mandela, military, MUSICAL, MYSTERY, nafta, ndaa, olympic, olympics, polar, POLITICAL, pope, radiation, redacted, religion, russian, ryan, sandy, school, scientology, secrets, security, sexy, shooting, snow, sochi, sochi sex, sports, Starbucks, superbowl, tests, texas, theory, thorne, toothpaste, tpp, usa, vaccines, video, vortex, washington, welfare, wikileaks, winter, women, WTC7, MH370, Catalonia, Catalan, Cataluña, Chile, cannabis, hashish, hemp, sinsemilla; informalpot, dope, grass, weed, Mary Jane, bud, hash, bhang, kef, ganja, locoweed; reefer, doob, spliff, toke, roach, google, euro, FIFA, pizza, world cupp, ebola, Illuminati, bumbum,

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s