Putin extends asylum offer to James Comey like he did for Edward Snowden [VIDEO]

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is willing to take in former FBI Director James Comey in the wake of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with President Donald Trump, providing evidence in the committee’s investigation into accusations of collusion between the Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election. In his remarks, Putin compared Comey to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. RT’s Daniel Hawkins has more.
