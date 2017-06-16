Obama RUINED…Supreme Court Ruled He VIOLATED The Constitution By… [VIDEO]

Jun 15, 2017

Unless you’re a dishonest, partisan hack, it’s obvious that on many occasions, Obama violated the Constitution.

Whether it was his executive actions and his opening up our border for invasion, or his use of federal agencies to target conservatives, the man sullied our nation’s founding document.

The man, and the Left as a whole, think they’re above the rule of law, and with their near complete control of the court system in the US, it allows them to break it with impunity and manufacture oppressive laws of their own.

But thanks to Trump’s election, the highest court in the land is still in the hands of conservatives, and that court has issued a repudiation of the lawlessness of the Obama administration.

As reported at Swamp Drain, the Supreme Court has ruled that Lafe Solomon, an Obama appointee, illegally served as the acting general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board for three years.The Senate refused Solomon’s nomination back in 2011, so Obama instead circumvented Congress, giving him the title “acting” general counsel.

According to Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama did an “end-run around” the Constitution in the process by giving him a title change.

In a 6-2 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that President Obama violated the Constitution when Solomon maintained an acting agency appointment after the Senate refused to confirm him.

Solomon, who already violated the agency’s ethics rules in the past, was supposed to vacate the position in accordance with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (FVRA) once the Senate refused to take up his nomination to serve as Obama’s permanent general counsel.

“We cannot cast aside the separation of powers and the Appointments Clause’s important check on executive power for the sake of administrative convenience or efficiency,” the majority ruled.

David Phippen, a management-side labor attorney, said the decision clarifies the meaning of the FVRA.

“The decision … appears to make it somewhat more difficult for Presidents to put ‘her or his people’ into important agency positions unilaterally, i.e., without approval of the Senate.”Which is a good thing, as it prevents presidents from handing these positions over to their lackeys and donors.

Five years previously, the Supreme Court ruled that Obama violated the Constitution for almost the same reason, which was his recess-appointment of 2 leftist attorneys as NLRB board members while the Senate was still in session.

So in Solomon’s case, he just decided to cut Congress out altogether, which was still a violation of the Constitution.

There are plenty of examples where Obama clearly violated the Constitution, but was never officially called on it like in these examples.

But what was ever done about it? Nothing so far. Not a slap on the wrist, not repudiation by the media, no public outrage, nothing.

The man trampled on our nation’s laws and has been allowed to get away with it.

It’s disgraceful and un-American how our nation’s leader treated our founding document like trash.

The damage he’s done is catastrophic, so much so, that it will be a miracle if Trump is able to clean up the mess.

But at this point, all we can do is hope that the people we elected will actually do our bidding for once, instead of looking out for only their own interests.