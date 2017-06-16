HAHA!!! GLOBAL WARMING STUDY CANCELED AFTER THEY ENCOUNTERED LARGE AMOUNTS OF SUMMER THICK ICE!!! [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 15, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | American Lookout reports, In a perfect example of irony, a scientific research study that intended to study global warming was cancelled after encountering large amounts of ice. Breitbart reported, A global warming research study in Canada has been cancelled because of “unprecedented” thick summer ice. Naturally, the scientist in charge has blamed it on ‘climate change.’