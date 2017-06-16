16

Jun. ’17

9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money [VIDEO]

 

Published on Sep 11, 2015

TRANSCRIPT, SOURCES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=16167

Forget for one moment everything you’ve been told about September 11, 2001. 9/11 was a crime. And as with any crime, there is one overriding imperative that detectives must follow to identify the perpetrators: follow the money. This is an investigation of the 9/11 money trail.

 

 

Tags: COVER-UP, DECEPTIONS, PROPAGANDA, CURRENT EVENTS, DICTATORSHIP, ECONOMY, ISRAEL, PALESTINE, PROPAGANDA, IRAN, MIDDLE EAST, COMPUTERS, INTERNET, SECURITY, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, EUROPE, IMMIGRATION, NAU, GLOBALISM, POLITICS, ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION, 911, GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENCE, HEALTH, CLIMATE, NATURE, ECONOMY, KOREA, SYRIA, MTJ, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, CORPORATE MEDIA, HAWAII, CLIMATEGATE, GLOBAL WARMING, CHINA, GREAT BRITAIN, 911, ACTA, ammo, anonymous, apartheid, atheism, athletes, australia, bikini, bilderberg, boa, bombings, california, cartoon, chavez, christie, cia, Cicada 3301, Cicada3301, CONSPIRACY, cropcircle, dc wage, devil, DHS, DNS, documentary, dollar, drug, dubai, Dumb, economy, elementary, Euro, exposed, facebook, fda, federal reserve, fema, flu, Gaza, genocide, GMO, gop, government, hepatitis, hero, hoax, homeland, homelessness, hook, humor, iran, israel, Kardashian, lanza, LAX, mandela, military, MUSICAL, MYSTERY, nafta, ndaa, olympic, olympics, polar, POLITICAL, pope, radiation, redacted, religion, russian, ryan, sandy, school, scientology, secrets, security, sexy, shooting, snow, sochi, sochi sex, sports, Starbucks, superbowl, tests, texas, theory, thorne, toothpaste, tpp, usa, vaccines, video, vortex, washington, welfare, wikileaks, winter, women, WTC7, MH370, Catalonia, Catalan, Cataluña, Chile, cannabis, hashish, hemp, sinsemilla; informalpot, dope, grass, weed, Mary Jane, bud, hash, bhang, kef, ganja, locoweed; reefer, doob, spliff, toke, roach, google, euro, FIFA, pizza, world cupp, ebola, Illuminati, bumbum, Hillary, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Clintons, Edward Snowden, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Seth Rich, DNC, Clinton Foundation, Y2K, VAULT 7, CHERRY BLOSSOM

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s