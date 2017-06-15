Wounded Scalise & Republicans Mocked By Terroristic Social Media [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 14, 2017

Days ago a standing ovation for the simulation of the assassination of the President of The United States. And now, a baseball practice loaded with Republican congressman and staffers became a live mass shooting event. James T. Hodgkinson was identified as the shooter that railed off over 50 shots at the 100 year old traditional event that included children. He was killed by Capitol Police. House Majority Whip was shot in the hip and transported to the hospital along with four others.

Immediately following the event Virginia Governor McAuliffe clumsily called for gun control. Incorrectly claiming

The Belleville News Democrat reports “Hodgkinson is a member of a number of anti-Republican groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”

▪ “The Road to Hell is Paved with Republicans”

▪ “Donald Trump is not my President”

▪ “President Bernie Sanders”

▪ “Illinois Berners United to Resist Trump”

▪ “Boycott the Republican Party”

▪ “Expose Republican Fraud”

▪ “Terminate the Republican Party”

Hodgkinson took a Democratic ballot in the primary election in 2016.

The story was less than an hour old before the left’s violent rhetoric was unleashed.

How far will this go? The left is collectively and publicly embracing homicide as a political solution. We can start by following Hungary’s lead and passing laws to rid our country of the hundreds of millions of dollars George Soros is pouring in to set us on an inevitable path towards civil war.