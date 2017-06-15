15

Jun. ’17

US airstrikes create new converts to ISIS – fmr Pentagon official [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 14, 2017

US-led coalition airstrikes on the Syrian city of Raqqa, used as a capital by the self-proclaimed Islamic State, have resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths and replaced 160,000 people since its commencement, according to United Nations observers. Even before the operation began, witnesses were reporting civilian casualties. The siege of Raqqa has seen enormous carnage and controversial munitions. Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins RT America’s Natasha Sweatte to offer his analysis.

