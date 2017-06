Published on Jun 15, 2017

The Grenfell Tower continued to smoulder on Thursday morning, the day after a fire ripped through the block killing at least 17 people.

Some 200 firefighters and 45 fire engines rushed to the scene of the 24-storey north Kensington tower block after London Fire Brigade’s control room received calls of a blaze at 00:54 BST on Wednesday morning.

