Published on Jun 14, 2017

Director James Comey had a second meeting with Attorney General Loretta Lynch where he confronted her about her election interference. According to a report, Loretta Lynch confronted James Comey and started him down with a "steely silence that lasted for some time" before she asked him to leave her office. This means that Loretta Lynch and James Comey met a SECOND time.