Iran sends 500 tons of food supplies to Qatar

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iran has so far sent about 500 tons of food supplies including fruits and vegetables to Qatar whose diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia is currently severed.

According to IRIB, head of Iran’s food producers’ union Mehdi Karimi Tafreshi noted Qatar’s 3-billion-dollar worth of annual exports, adding “almost all of Qatar’s food supplies are imports, and Iran exported about $118 million worth of various kinds of foodstuff to the Persian Gulf emirate last year.”

“Given the high volume of food production in Iran and the current restrictions placed on Qatar, we are fully ready to provide the Arab country with its required food supplies,” he added.

On Tuesday, Iran sent Qatar a ship with 180 tons of fruits and vegetables from the country’s southern port of Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan Province. It is said that it will take a maximum 12 hours for a ship to reach Qatar from Iran’s southern ports.

On June 5, PGCC members Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, announced their decision to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar and install an air, land and sea blockade. Iran and Turkey have vowed to provide Qatar with required humanitarian aid. Civil Aviation Organization of Iran has also provided Qatar Airways with the license to cross the Iranian airspace.

