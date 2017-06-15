FAKE NEWS: News outlets misrepresent kids’ climate lawsuit to be against Trump when it was originally brought against Obama in 2015 [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 14, 2017
In 2015, an organization called Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit against the federal government for its role in causing climate change. The case is still ongoing. Now, news outlets that lean left are representing the lawsuit as one that was brought against Trump, when it was really brought against Obama originally. The Resident discusses.
Published on Jun 14, 2017
In 2015, an organization called Our Children’s Trust filed a lawsuit against the federal government for its role in causing climate change. The case is still ongoing. Now, news outlets that lean left are representing the lawsuit as one that was brought against Trump, when it was really brought against Obama originally. The Resident discusses.
Advertisements