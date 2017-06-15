BREAKING: IS THIS WHY REP. STEVE SCALISE WAS SHOT TODAY? HE WAS WORKING AGAINST CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING! [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 14, 2017

This is a breaking news update from SGT Report. Rep. Steve Scalise was targeted for assassination today in Alexandria, VA. He was allegedly shot by a man officials have identified as James Hodgkinson, who was killed in a subsequent shootout with DC capitol police. As is so often the case in these events, the alleged shooter is now dead so there will be no round of questioning, after all dead men tell no tales. However, Investigative journalist Liz Crokin has a few specific thoughts on this incident and Crokin believes that she knows exactly why an attempt was made on Steve Scalise’s life today.