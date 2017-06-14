Sessions clears the air on Russia collusion [VIDEOS]

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and allegations of contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign associates, including himself – flatly denying allegations of collusion. RT America’s Manila Chan sat in on the hearing and has this report from Capitol Hill. Then, former CIA agent Jack Rice joins ‘News With Ed,’ calling on the president himself to testify.
‘Any suggestion I colluded’ w/ Russia ‘an appalling, detestable lie!’ – AG Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the election campaign. Sessions railed against the suggestion that he worked with foreign powers to undermine US democracy and blasted “the secret innuendo leaking out there about me.” RT America’s Alexey Yaroshevsky reports.