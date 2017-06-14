Fatalities confirmed in West London Grenfell Tower 120-units inferno – Fire Brigade [FIVE VIDEOS]

Published on Jun 14, 2017

Grenfell Tower, a 120-apartment tower block in west London, has been completely engulfed in a blaze that started and rapidly spread on Tuesday night.

RAW: Grenfell Tower fire seen from aboard plane

Courtesy: Jamie Kirkwood, twitter.com/Spilled__beans Grenfell Tower block in North Kensington became engulfed in flames after a fire broke out on the premises early Wednesday morning LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8ekq

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters battle Grenfell Tower inferno in west London

Published on Jun 13, 2017

Tower inferno witness: ‘A kid on fire walked to the window on 22nd floor and dropped’

Published on Jun 13, 2017

(DISTURBING) Person trapped in burning Grenfell tower block in west London

Published on Jun 13, 2017

A 24-story tower block on Latimer Road in west London has been entirely engulfed in a horrifying blaze. 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters have been battling the blaze.

