Fatalities confirmed in West London Grenfell Tower 120-units inferno – Fire Brigade [FIVE VIDEOS]

 

Published on Jun 14, 2017

Grenfell Tower, a 120-apartment tower block in west London, has been completely engulfed in a blaze that started and rapidly spread on Tuesday night.

 

RAW: Grenfell Tower fire seen from aboard plane

 

 

Published on Jun 14, 2017

Courtesy: Jamie Kirkwood, twitter.com/Spilled__beans

Grenfell Tower block in North Kensington became engulfed in flames after a fire broke out on the premises early Wednesday morning

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8ekq

 

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters battle Grenfell Tower inferno in west London

 

 

Published on Jun 13, 2017

Grenfell Tower, a 120-apartment tower block in west London, has been completely engulfed in a blaze that started and rapidly spread on night. Reports on social media suggest people have been trapped inside.
READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8ekq

 

Tower inferno witness: ‘A kid on fire walked to the window on 22nd floor and dropped’

 

 

Published on Jun 13, 2017

Grenfell Tower, a 120-apartment tower block in west London, has been completely engulfed in a blaze that started and rapidly spread on night. Reports on social media suggest people have been trapped inside.
READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8ekq

 

(DISTURBING) Person trapped in burning Grenfell tower block in west London

 

 

Published on Jun 13, 2017

A 24-story tower block on Latimer Road in west London has been entirely engulfed in a horrifying blaze. 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters have been battling the blaze.

 

 

