14

Citing Seth Rich, DNC Fraud Suit Attorneys Fear More Clinton Murders, Asks for Court Protection [VIDEO]

 

Attorney’s in the ongoing fraud suit against the Democratic National Committee have said they fear they may targeted for taking on the DNC, they asked the court for protection this week, citing the suspicious deaths of Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas, deaths which many believe were prompted by the DNC to avoid exposing corruption within the organization.

 

