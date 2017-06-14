BREAKING: Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle. Reports of 50+ shots fired. Casualties reported

Published June 14, 2017 · Updated June 14, 2017

BREAKING: Mass shooting at GOP practice baseball game in Virginia.

Rep. Scalise + multiple aides hit. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 14, 2017

US Republican politician and aide among several shot during baseball practice in Virginia, US reports say https://t.co/StLICrVEh3 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 14, 2017

JUST IN: Shooting reported at baseball game in Alexandria, Va.; Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot pic.twitter.com/ZKC5YOJiLn — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

FOX NEWS Livesteam

FOX NEWS Article

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was also hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire

A man walked up to a congressman, and “asked if those were Republicans or Democrats on the field” … 3 minutes later, shots — FOX

50 gunshots over a period of 10 minutes

UPDATE: Suspect is now in custody

BREAKING: Gunman with rifle attacks US Congressional baseball practice. Reports of 50+ shots fired. Casualties reported – @ChadPergram — Conflict News (@Conflicts) June 14, 2017

Virginia police are investigating a mass shooting in Alexandria early Wednesday – as witnesses say a gunman opened fire on a group of Republican Congressmen practicing baseball.

Alexandria police announced in a tweet Wednesday morning that the suspect in a “multiple shooting” is believed to be in police custody.

“APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St,” officials wrote. “Suspect believed in custody. Stayfrom area, let emergency vehicles thru.”

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

http://people.com/crime/virginia-police-shooting-congress-members-baseball/

http://investmentwatchblog.com/breaking-a-gunman-opened-fire-on-a-group-of-republican-congressmen-practicing-baseball/

