BREAKING: Shooting at Congressional baseball practice. Scalise hit. Other staffers hit. Gunmen with rifle. Reports of 50+ shots fired. Casualties reported

Published June 14, 2017 · Updated June 14, 2017

FOX NEWS Livesteam

FOX NEWS Article

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was also hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire

A man walked up to a congressman, and “asked if those were Republicans or Democrats on the field” … 3 minutes later, shots — FOX

50 gunshots over a period of 10 minutes

UPDATE: Suspect is now in custody

 

Virginia police are investigating a mass shooting in Alexandria early Wednesday –  as witnesses say a gunman opened fire on a group of Republican Congressmen practicing baseball.

Alexandria police announced in a tweet Wednesday morning that the suspect in a “multiple shooting” is believed to be in police custody.

“APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St,” officials wrote. “Suspect believed in custody. Stayfrom area, let emergency vehicles thru.”

http://people.com/crime/virginia-police-shooting-congress-members-baseball/

 

An hours-long standoff in Virginia ended with one person in custody and a police officer in surgery for a gunshot wound.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said the incident began around 6:30 a.m. when officers were serving a search warrant. One officer was shot and another was slightly injured.

The suspected shooter then barricaded his or herself inside the home.

More than six hours later, the barricade situation was peacefully resolved and the suspect was taken into police custody, the Virginian-Pilot reported. Additional information was unavailable.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/breaking-a-gunman-opened-fire-on-a-group-of-republican-congressmen-practicing-baseball/

