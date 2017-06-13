The next Flint? NC town braces for possible water contamination by DuPont’s Teflon [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 12, 2017

Residents of the small community of Cape Fear, North Carolina, are responding to the possibility their drinking water has been contaminated by a chemical called “GenX,” the key ingredient in DuPont’s replacement recipe for Teflon production. These kinds of stories could be just the tip of the iceberg, as the Trump administration is out to weaken environmental protection laws and defund regulatory agencies. ‘America’s Lawyer’ host Mike Papantonio joins ‘News With Ed’ to discuss.