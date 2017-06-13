13

Jun. ’17

The next Flint? NC town braces for possible water contamination by DuPont’s Teflon [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 12, 2017

Residents of the small community of Cape Fear, North Carolina, are responding to the possibility their drinking water has been contaminated by a chemical called “GenX,” the key ingredient in DuPont’s replacement recipe for Teflon production. These kinds of stories could be just the tip of the iceberg, as the Trump administration is out to weaken environmental protection laws and defund regulatory agencies. ‘America’s Lawyer’ host Mike Papantonio joins ‘News With Ed’ to discuss.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s