Published on Jun 13, 2017

Emily Nowak for Liberty Writers reports, I guess it pays to be fired from the FBI! Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly about to rake in the big bucks with a HUGE book deal. Literary agents have reportedly considered paying Comey as much as $10 MILLION for a tell-all book on everything from the Hillary e-mail investigation to the Trump administration.