NEWT GINGRICH: It’s time to investigate Bill Clinton’s speeches, Hillary’s Uranium deal, and Seth Rich’s murder! ~ It’s time to stop dancing to THEIR tune and go on the OFFENSIVE!

Damn right, it’s time. The Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative need to be added to that list. The Clinton’s are so corrupt, everything they are involved with is suspect.

Comey’s SECOND Meeting With Loretta Lynch Reveals He Confronted Her About Political Interference

Fired FBI Director, James Comey had a SECOND meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch where he confronted her about her election interference.

According to the report, when confronted, Loretta Lynch stared at Comey with a ‘steely silence that lasted for some time’ before she asked him to leave her office.

Circa News with exclusive scoop:

Ex-FBI Director James Comey has privately told members of Congress that he had a frosty exchange with Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch last year when he confronted her about possible political interference in the Hillary Clinton email investigation after showing Lynch a sensitive document she was unaware the FBI possessed, according to sources who were directly briefed on the matter. In multiple private sessions over the last few months, Comey has told lawmakers about a second, later confrontation with Lynch shortly before the email probe was shut down. Comey told lawmakers in the close door session that he raised his concern with the attorney general that she had created a conflict of interest by meeting with Clinton’s husband, the former President Bill Clinton, on an airport tarmac while the investigation was ongoing. During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton. Comey said “the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office,” said one source who was briefed.

As TGP previously reported, in an explosive revelation, former FBI Director James Comey has admitted that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch attempted to suppress/reframe the investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s illegal private email server. AG Lynch purportedly directed Comey to immediately stop referring to the Hillary probe as an “investigation” or a “probe” and, instead, refer to it as a much more gentle “matter”.

SOURCE

http://investmentwatchblog.com/newt-gingrich-its-time-to-investigate-bill-clintons-speeches-hillarys-uranium-deal-and-seth-richs-murder-its-time-to-stop-dancing-to-their-tune-and-go-on-the-offensive/

