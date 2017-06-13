Hillary Just Screwed Herself After Accidentally Letting Her Sick Slave Secret Slip [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 12, 2017

Hillary Just Screwed Herself After Accidentally Letting Her Sick Slave Secret Slip

Although Hillary Clinton shamelessly pandered to minority groups, it wasn’t enough to win her the election since not everyone was falling for her “hot sauce” antics. While many knew she had a condescending view of blacks after her “super predator” remarks, some were still oblivious. Unfortunately for her, now everyone knows exactly what she thinks of black Americans – and it all came out as she accidentally revealed a secret from years ago.It wouldn’t have mattered how low Hillary would have needed to go to secure a few more votes, she was always willing to do whatever it took. At one point, she even went on a radio station that had an overwhelmingly black audience and told them she “always” carries hot sauce in her purse. Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to see what she was trying to pull, but a large portion of the country bought it, hook, line, and sinker. Good for her, right? Well, not really because the truth always comes out and it most recently did just that.

As it turns out, Hillary may not feel quite as fondly about black Americans as she led on when she wanted their votes – and that most recently was exposed. According to Daily Caller, “Hillary’s past has come back to haunt her again, this time with the revelation that should used black prison labor.”

In fact, Current Affairs most recently wrote on Facebook that “Bill and Hillary literally had slaves.” Now, it really wasn’t exactly that black and white (no pun intended), but it certainly does look like the Clinton family may have taken advantage of people of color in order to benefit themselves.

Written roughly 20 years ago in her 1996 book “It Takes A Village,” Hillary explained that she had used unpaid black prisoners in her Arkansas home. Dating back many years, and still alive and well today, state legislatures across the South have allowed for people to obtain free labor by “hiring” inmates to work for them – a practice that Hillary was more than willing to take advantage of.

“One unusual aspect of living in the Arkansas governor’s mansion was getting to know prison inmates who were assigned to work in the house and the yard … using prison labor at the governor’s mansion was a longstanding tradition, which kept down costs” wrote Hillary.

“We enforced rules strictly and sent back to prison any inmate who broke a rule … over the years we lived there, we became friendly with a few of them,” she continued.

Though Hillary was not the first to live in a governor’s mansion staffed by inmates, her acquiescence to a largely outdated tradition stands in jaunting contrast to the progressive persona she exuded throughout the campaign. [Source: Daily Caller]

Most of America is aware that Hillary was able to secure most of the black votes in our nation, but that’s only because they didn’t know her dirty little secret. My guess is, had this little fact been brought to light during her campaign, those numbers would have taken a hit, causing her to lose by an even larger margin than she already did.They say that there’s only one thing worse than a liar – and that’s a bad liar. Come to find out, Hillary certainly was the worse of the two seeing how she had already admitted just how much she values blacks in this country.