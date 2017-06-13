Eyewitness To Seth Rich Investigation Comes Forward.

by Pamela Williams June 13, 2017

I am following the Seth Rich murder investigation, and I have spent hours today researching both sides of the murder theory:

Seth’s family believes that the murder was a botched robbery, requesting that the “conspiracy theory” that he was the DNC leaker be discarded out of respect for Seth’s reputation. They do not believe Seth would do such a thing, as he was a DNC loyalist. They reported that the day before the murder Hillary Clinton offered him a job working for her. He had accepted. Seth Rich was the target of a “hit,” because his boss, Amy Dacey, and investigator of the leak discovered he had accessed data to his folder during a breach of the DNC system due to a glitch caused by the firm hired by the DNC to manage the data system. During that time Josh Uretsky, former data director for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)’s presidential campaign, was fired. He and four other staffers were accused of accessing the data and documenting it to their own files. Josh Uretsky, according to Bernie Sanders, was recommended by Seth Rich.

First, lets hear from Josh Uretsky his side of the story:

The former data director for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)’s presidential campaign said Friday that staffers for the campaign accessed and saved voter information from opponent Hillary Clinton in order to prove to the Democratic National Committee that their voter information system had been breached.

In a phone interview, Josh Uretsky told MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki that the Sanders staffers “wanted to document and understand the scope of the problem so that we could report it accurately.” Uretsky was fired Friday after news of the breach broke.

He said that he and other staffers accused of accessing the confidential information “knew that what we were doing was trackable” and they did not “use it for anything valuable.”

The DNC has temporarily suspended the campaign’s access to all of their voting records, a move that the Sanders camp has vowed to fight in federal court if it continues.

The above leads me to believe that those “other staffers” were furious that the DNC decided to deprive the Sander’s campaign access to any further data, which would prevent Sanders to movement forward in the race. Who were the other staffers who accessed the data?

The boss of Seth Rich, Amy Dacey, a very good friend of John Podesta was assigned with the task of further investigation into this breach. Amy Dacey reports on the incident to Podesta: https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15792

FROM EMAIL:

Once NGP VAN had taken steps to contain the glitch, the DNC directed NGP

VAN to conduct a thorough analysis to:

– Identify any users who may have accessed information from another

campaign inappropriately,

– Pinpoint exactly what actions any such users took in the system, and

– Report these findings to the DNC so we would know what, if any, data

was actually acquired.

As a result of this analysis, NGP VAN found that campaign staff on the

Sanders campaign, including the campaign’s national data director, had

accessed proprietary information about which voters were being targeted by

the Clinton campaign — and in doing so violated their agreements with the

DNC.

These staffers then saved this information in their personal folders on the

system, and over the course of the next day, we learned that at least one

staffer appeared to have generated reports and exported them from the

system.

None of this is in dispute. It’s fully documented in the system logs. And

these details reveal nothing less than a serious violation of the

agreements governing the use of this data. Underscoring that fact is the

point that the Sanders campaign has fired their national data director and

indicated further disciplinary actions may be taken pending the results of

their own investigation.

*When we understood what initially happened, we asked the Sanders campaign

to tell us who exactly accessed Hillary for America information, share

their understanding of what data was accessed, describe what was done with

that information, and detail how the campaign intended to discipline the

staffers involved.*

On Thursday, further NGP VAN analysis revealed that it was very likely that

a user had taken data out of the system during the breach. Upon learning

that, the DNC had to suspend the Sanders campaign’s access to the voter

file to ensure the integrity of the system. This action was not taken to

punish the Sanders campaign — it was necessary to ensure that the Sanders

campaign took appropriate steps to resolve the issue and wasn’t unfairly

using another campaign’s data. This temporary suspension was well within

the DNC’s authority. Moreover, the DNC was left with little choice in the

matter when the Sanders campaign declined to respond in a timely manner to

the requests for assistance with an investigation.

On Thursday, the Sanders campaign did move to fire its national data

director. But we still weren’t provided the information we needed from the

campaign until late in the evening on Friday. Once they complied with our

prior request and provided documentation that we were then able to review,

we immediately restored the Sanders campaign’s access to the voter file —

as was always our intention and as we had advised well before they sued the

Committee.

And the information obtained so far shows that the DNC’s concern to have a

full, thorough inquiry was fully justified: As confirmed by the Sanders

campaign in the account given the DNC Friday evening, one of the employees

of the campaign involved in the misconduct tried to delete the notes they

made recording their accessing of Clinton campaign data to hide his

activities.

The next step is to continue to investigate the incident with the help of

an independent auditor. This is necessary to confirm, as the Sanders

campaign has assured us, that the data that was inappropriately accessed is

no longer in possession of the Sanders campaign. The Sanders campaign has

agreed to fully cooperate with the continuing DNC investigation of this

breach.

As you can see this was an incident that changed the entire dynamics of the Sander’s campaign. Josh Uretsky was fired, and he was a friend of Seth Rich’s. It is very clear Seth had to be extremely upset with this situation, as he was a Sanders supporter. Also, we must ask ourselves who were the other staffers, who were being investigated by Seth’s boss, Amy Dacey. Was Seth angry that the Sander’s campaign was being deprived of data? How did he feel at this point in time. Did Amy discover Seth was involved in this? These are questions which must be asked and answered, but will they ever be?

Lets look at the argument against Seth being the Wikileak’s leaker:

I am not saying at this time whether Seth was the Wikileak’s leaker. This report examines both sides of the argument. I am trying very hard to view this tragedy from the family’s belief that their son is not the Wikileak’s leaker.

The mainstream media narrative goes like this: This narrative argues the Seth Rich Wikileaks narrative is “fake news” and that Seth Rich’s murder is a mystery. The desired conclusion this narrative wants you to come to is Seth Rich’s death is unrelated to the DNC, and his murder was some random unconnected coincidence.

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks has consistently denied the allegation that Wikileaks received anything from Russia or Russian agents. No proof of the media’s claims have been made available publicly, and the FBI was not allowed to examine the DNC’s servers. The only company who had access to the server and who conducted the investigation was a cyber security firm named CrowdStrike. The founder of CrowdStrike has ties to Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, what has been released by intelligence agencies was inconclusive. According to a recent leak, Vault7, it was revealed that the CIA is capable of faking the fingerprint origin of a hack to make it look like it came from a foreign agent hacker or country. It was also leaked that most of the CIA’s tools leaked online so they could have been used by anyone including the DNC and CrowdStrike to plant fake evidence.

Means: Russian hacking.

Motive: Russia wanting to elect Donald Trump instead of Hillary Clinton by exposing her corruption.

Opportunity: It is both unproven and unknown if Russian agents even had access to the DNC e-mails. This narrative is based on information from the previously mentioned cyber security firm with ties to Hillary Clinton, and anonymous sources with no direct evidence indicating Russian agents were able to download and leak the e-mails without being noticed. The FBI was not allowed to investigate the server.

The fact that the FBI did not investigate the server is a big no-no in this investigation. There is simply no way to understand this.

Now, lets look at the facts pointing toward Seth Rich to be the Wikileak’s leaker:

Seth Rich, the murdered DNC Data Analyst, was a Bernie Sanders supporter who contacted Wikileaks as a whistleblower and provided Wikileaks with the DNC e-mails to reveal the DNC’s corruption in rigging the primary elections against Bernie Sanders, expose Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal, and collusion with the mainstream media.

Aside from President Obama stating this was a leak and not a hack, the next best supporting evidence for this narrative is Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks. Assange has made several public

statements about Seth Rich, although Assange has not confirmed Seth Rich was Wikileaks source, he continues to invoke his name in reference to the DNC leaks. Wikileaks even posted a $20,000 reward for information in the case (the DNC has never offered a reward).

In addition, one of Wikileaks operatives, Craig Murray, went rogue and publicly stated he personally met with a “disgusted” DNC whistleblower in Washington D.C. Murray also claims the leaker had legal access to the e-mails, and their motivation was to reveal corruption within the Clinton Foundation, and for swaying the primary election against Bernie Sanders. Assange was not happy with Murray after his statements.

Meanwhile, Internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim Dotcom, claims he worked with Seth Rich under a pseudonym and has released the following statement:

I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK.

I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me to start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich.

Panda advised me that he was working on voter analytics tools and other technologies that the Internet Party may find helpful.

I communicated with Panda on a number of topics including corruption and the influence of corporate money in politics.

“He wanted to change that from the inside.”

I was referring to what I knew when I did an interview with Bloomberg in New Zealand in May 2015. In that interview I hinted that Julian Assange and Wikileaks would release information about Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election.

The Rich family has reached out to me to ask that I be sensitive to their loss in my public comments. That request is entirely reasonable.

I have consulted with my lawyers. I accept that my full statement should be provided to the authorities and I am prepared to do that so that there can be a full investigation. My lawyers will speak with the authorities regarding the proper process.

If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back. In the coming days we will be communicating with the appropriate authorities to make the necessary arrangements. In the meantime, I will make no further comment.

STATEMENT FROM

KIM DOTCOM

My feelings on the statement by Kim Dotcom are not strong or weak. I do not know much about the man, but I see his testimony is based upon a “deal” with the authorities. I follow investigator George Webb, and he reached out to Kim Dotcom begging him not to make any kind of deal with authorities. Webb believes if Kim does, he will be killed. I believe Kim will never make his statement of proof that Seth Rich is the whistleblower.

Is there a cover-up?

So far the mainstream media has gone to extreme lengths to debunk, and “fake news” the Seth Rich story. This alone makes me suspicious as these are the same media organizations who were implicated in the leaks.

Meanwhile, if Donna Brazile is in fact threatening private investigators, the Podesta family has influence within the D.C. Police department, and the mainstream media is doing everything they can to distract and mislead the American people then something is seriously not right.

In fact, the Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos the founder of Amazon who has a $600 million dollar contract with the CIA, has even gone as far as publishing articles claiming that even if Seth Rich is the DNC whistleblower that the Russian hacking narrative is still somehow true.

Meanwhile, the area Seth Rich was murdered in contained many surveillance cameras, the police were wearing body cameras, and the bar Seth had been at earlier in the night also contained cameras but law enforcement never went to the bar or interviewed the staff. No footage from that night has been revealed publicly, and it seems police did not investigate or attempt to recover footage related to this case. It is also unknown why the police took Seth Rich’s laptop if they truly believed this was a robbery gone wrong.

The following is an email from John Podesta on finding the leaker:

Democratic Strategist Brad Bauman and Conservative Commentator Erin McPike on John Podesta’s call for an intel briefing before the electoral college meets about whether the election was hacked

https://politicalcult.com/breaking-gop-lawmaker-puts-fear-of-god-in-democrats-after-demanding-investigation-into/

The following is a positive development in the Seth Rich murder investigation:

Corpus Christi Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold considers the source behind the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee’s email server an unanswered question and believes a federal investigation is warranted.

Speaking on CNN Wednesday, the fourth-term congressman refuted a widely believed conclusion that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. presidential election to aid President Donald Trump’s campaign and instead indicated a conspiracy theory about a slain Democratic National Committee staffer could be true.

“My fear is our constant focusing on the Russians is deflecting away for some other things that we need to be investigating,” Farenthold said on the network. “There’s still some question as to whether the intrusion of the DNC server was an insider job or whether or not it was the Russians.”

Later Wednesday, Farenthold elaborated on his opinion of how the investigation should be handled in a phone interview with the Caller-Times. The death should be investigated in the same manner Russian interference has been reviewed, he said.

Democrats should be afraid…very afraid. Their efforts to sweep this case under the rug haven’t gone unnoticed by those paying attention; a special prosecutor would be the worst thing possible for all involved.

In conclusion, I do respect the requests of the Rich family, but I fear for them, as they are being controlled by Brad Bauman of the DNC. In the above video you can see him standing at their side as they speak. They should be able to speak for themselves, and the DC Police should be meeting with them regularly to update them on the investigation….if there is in fact one at all.

I pray for the Rich family to find peace, and, also I pray for justice and truth for Seth Rich.

The following was just noted in the closing of this report:

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/alleged-eyewitness-seth-rich-murder-didnt-even-know-shot-video/

Alleged eyewitness to Seth Rich’s murder says ‘they walked him past me and he didn’t even know he was shot—no pain.’ https://t.co/h5uI7WuClg pic.twitter.com/UFRVLCkl6u

— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 12, 2017

Tweet from the DC police issuing an alert shortly after Seth Rich was shot:

Alert: SHOOTING at 0419 hrs in the 2100 block of Flagler Pl., NW. No lookout at this time//6802 pic.twitter.com/C6CMV2uB1p

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 10, 2016

A tweet from ‘Scott Roberts DC’ the night of Seth Rich’s murder:

Flagler & W St shooting update (this update is from a neighbor, not @DCPoliceDept): victim has died https://t.co/xxhAT7onLp #BloomingdaleDC

— Scott Roberts (@ScottRobertsDC) July 10, 2016

Seth Rich was conscious and breathing when police arrived to the scene. As TGP previously reported, according to Public Incident Report CCN #16113797 dated July 10, 2016 by the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, former DNC employee and the leaker of emails to WikiLeaks, Seth Rich was alive when the police found him on that date. He died later that morning. The report also notes that Rich was conscious and breathing with gunshot wounds to his back when the police found him. The report also notes that at least three of the police at the scene wore body cameras that night.

The video from the body cameras has gone missing.

Full video of vigil and interviews below:

http://investmentwatchblog.com/exploring-both-sides-of-the-seth-rich-murder-being-respectful-of-seths-family-while-presenting-the-facts-eyewitness-to-seth-rich-investigation-comes-forward/

