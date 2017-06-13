13

COVFEFE Act Would Make Social Media A Presidential Record, Even Deleted Tweets [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 12, 2017

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Monday to classify presidential social media posts — including President Trump’s much-discussed tweets — as presidential records.

The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act, which has the same acronym as an infamous Trump Twitter typo last month, would amend the Presidential Records Act to include “social media.”

Presidential records must be preserved, according to the Presidential Records Act, which would make it potentially illegal for the president to delete tweets.

