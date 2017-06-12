Woman Suing Trump for Blocking Her on Twitter!! [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 12, 2017

A woman is going to sue President Trump for blocking her on Twitter, saying it violates her First Amendment. She has retained a lawyer, The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York, and they sent him a demand letter, and if he doesn't unblock her, they're going to sue. Holly O'Reilly is the woman, whose Twitter handle is @aynrandpaulryan. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story.