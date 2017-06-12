12

Jun. ’17

Woman Suing Trump for Blocking Her on Twitter!! [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 12, 2017

A woman is going to sue President Trump for blocking her on Twitter, saying it violates her First Amendment. She has retained a lawyer, The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York, and they sent him a demand letter, and if he doesn’t unblock her, they’re going to sue. Holly O’Reilly is the woman, whose Twitter handle is @aynrandpaulryan. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. Copyright © 2017 – Subscribe now for more videos every day! http://bit.ly/1QHJwaK

