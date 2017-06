Published on Jun 12, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Amanda Woods for the New York Post reports, Terrifying video captures the moment a woman flipped over open sidewalk cellar doors in New Jersey — and plunged six feet into the basement below. The unidentified 67-year-old woman was walking down a street in Plainfield, N.J. around noon on Thursday when she approached the open doors.