12

Jun. ’17

Philippines’ Duterte denies asking for US military help against ISIS-linked terrorists [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 12, 2017

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte denied seeking support from Washington to end the siege of Marawi by Maute militants, speaking from Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday. The US Embassy in Manila said support had been requested by the government and the Philippines military said on Saturday US forces were providing technical assistance.
Duterte declared martial law in the area for a period of 60 days after the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to ISIS, stormed the city on May 23. Most of the 200,000 population have fled.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s