Loretta Lynch Gets A NASTY SURPRISE After Damning Comey Testimony… [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 10, 2017

While testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey dropped a bombshell when he said that Attorney General Loretta Lynch directed him to describe the Hillary Clinton email probe as a “matter” and not an “investigation.” Now, experts are saying that things are about to get even worse for Lynch.

The Gateway Pundit reported that reporter John Solomon told Sean Hannity last night that there were many other suspicious meetings between Comey and Lynch, and he added that these meetings are going to come to light in the next few weeks.I think there is probably more interest that should be focused on James Comey and Attorney General Loretta Lynch after what we heard today,” Solomon said. “And I am hearing tonight that Comey may have had other meetings with Lynch that are going to come to light in the next few weeks.”

This came after Comey testified that the infamous tarmac meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton was a “deciding factor” in his decision to act alone to update the public on the Clinton probe.

“There were other things, significant items,” he said, citing how “the Attorney General directed me not to call it an investigation and call it a matter—which confused me.”“That was one of the bricks in the load that I needed to step away from the department,” Comey explained, adding that he was concerned Lynch was trying to align the DOJ’s comments with the way the campaign was talking about the probe.