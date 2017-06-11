BREAKING : $6 Million Comey/Clinton Money Trail Found [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 10, 2017

$6 Million Comey/Clinton Money Trail Found

It seems fired FBI Director James Comey’s ties to the Clinton Foundation and the conflicts of interest are deeper, closer than we thought.

According to Gateway Pundit:

“Comey served as general counsel at Lockheed Martin until 2010 when he departed with over $6 million to show for it. That same year Lockheed Martin became a member of the Clinton Global Initiative and “won 17 contracts from the U.S. State Department, which was led by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,” Big League Politics reports.

Comey just so happened to have joined the board of the British bank HSBC Holdings in 2013, which just so happens to be a Clinton Foundation partner.”

However, one of the most shocking (and important) conflicts of interest of note is this: Comey’s brother, Peter Comey, works for the Washington law firm DLA Piper, and serves as its “Senior Director of Real Estate Operations for the Americas.”

So, who is DLA Piper, you ask? Well, DLA Piper happens to be one of the top ten all-time career campaign donors for Hillary Clinton. On top of this, DLA Piper also happens to do the Clinton Foundation’s taxes. And if that isn’t telling enough, DLA Piper also performed the 2015 audit of the Clinton Foundation when the scandal first broke.

Per Big League Politics:

“Property records show that James Comey owns the mortgage on his brother Peter Comey’s house in Virginia. Therefore, James Comey had a direct financial relationship with a DLA Piper executive at the time he was investigating Clinton.

These relationships, though egregious, are symptomatic of the brazen culture of crony capitalism that exists in our nation’s capital. The public usually is prevented from learning these kinds of things, with the mainstream media blocking information from coming out. Sunlight is the only remedy.

When President Donald Trump finally fired James Comey as FBI director, Tucker Carlson said that everyone in Washington knows it was well past due.”