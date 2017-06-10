THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 10, 2017]

–
–
Some Guam priest abuse accusers to settle lawsuits out of court
USA TODAY–Jun 8, 2017
HAGÅTÑA, Guam — The attorney representing dozens of people who have accused priests, the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America of child sexual …
–
Catholic League: Sexual Abuse by Catholic Clergy ‘Driven Largely …
CNSNews.com–Jun 6, 2017
In addition, “the latest audit of the Catholic clergy involved in the sexual abuse of minors shows that there were two new substantiated cases made during the …
Catholic League: Sexual Abuse by Catholic Clergy ‘Driven Largely by Homosexuals’
–
Priest’s sex assault in New Fairfield reverberates over decades
CT Post–10 hours ago
Edward Egan, who became Bridgeport’s bishop in 1988, took on the responsibility of continuing to hide the allegations of sexual abuse against priests in the …
–
Netflix’s The Keepers highlights harrowing sexual abuse in a 1960s US Catholic school
thejournal.ie – Jun 4, 2017
However, it delves into the long-term effects that the sexual abuse had on the graduates of Keough, along with revealing an alleged paedophile ring involving the school’s priests and a section of the police force in Baltimore. Director Ryan White’s …
–
Why Is Keough High School Closing? ‘The Keepers’ Institution Is Shutting Its Doors This Year
Bustle – Jun 4, 2017
But Netflix’s new docuseries The Keepers simultaneously places an extremely strong focus on the allegations of sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School, where Sister Cathy was a beloved English teacher. … The Archdiocese reported the allegations …
–
Syracuse diocese, former priest facing lawsuit over sexual abuse …
CNYcentral.com–Jun 5, 2017
A California man is suing the Syracuse Catholic Diocese and a former priest for $25 million, claiming that he was sexually abused nearly 30 years ago, …
–
Clergy sex abuse victim to discuss NY Archdiocese compensation …
SILive.com–Jun 8, 2017
Clergy sex abuse survivor Shaun Dougherty will be attending upcoming community board meetings in Staten Island to discuss the New York Archdiocese …
–
Retired Anglican priest accused of sexual assault on teenager is …
The Guardian–Jun 7, 2017
Retired Anglican priest accused of sexual assault on teenager is found dead … Their handling of the case of sexual abuse has been quite simply appalling, as it …
–
Connecticut diocese settles lawsuits alleging sexual abuse
The Republic – Jun 5, 2017
A spokesman says the diocese is pleased to have resolved the cases and is committed to helping sexual abuse victims heal. All four priests named in the lawsuits have died. The Connecticut Post reports the five lawsuits were the last of more than three …
–
Charleston church volunteer turned Priest accused of sexual abuse
WBTW – Myrtle Beach and Florence SC–Jun 3, 2017
Washington was not a priest at the time of the allegations but his attorney, Eduardo Curry, tells us he was a volunteer at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
–
No one is monitoring former abusive priests
National Catholic Reporter (blog)–Jun 8, 2017
The parents of boys who accused a priest of sexual abuse wrote to the Chicago Archdiocese more than two decades ago: “Your repeatedly asking ‘what do we …
–
Law Firm of Estey and Bomberger Files Clergy Sexual Abuse …
PR Newswire (press release)–Jun 7, 2017
NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — A sexual abuse lawsuit (Federal District of Connecticut, Case 3:17-cv-00906) against the Diocese of …
–
Unspeakably horrible’: Man recalls rape by Somers priest
The Journal News / Lohud.com–Jun 9, 2017
At least five other local priests, all of them now either dead or laicized, were … The rape was part of a pattern of sexual abuse and harassment that lasted for …
–
Ex-priest alleges Mexican cardinal didn’t report abuse
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–Jun 3, 2017
Former priest, Alberto Athie, alleges that Cardinal Norberto Rivera, archbishop of Mexico City covered up at least 15 cases of priest sex abuse. Athie brought …
Archbishop accused of hiding pedophilia
International–Mexico News Daily–Jun 3, 2017
–
Child sex abuse claims against George Pell explored by Louise …
The Australian–Jun 9, 2017
She canvasses three cases of alleged abuse allegedly perpetrated by Pell. Her fourth charge is that he could not possibly not have known of priest abusers, …
–
More victims are coming forward and filing child sex abuse lawsuits …
Pacific News Center–Jun 5, 2017
More victims are coming forward and filing child sex abuse lawsuits against the … S.M.T. was about 10 years old when he says Mangilao priest Juan Camacho …
–
Syracuse-area priest raped child, videotaped abuse in 1980s: suit
New York Daily News–Jun 8, 2017
Syracuse-area priest raped child, videotaped abuse in 1980s: suit … York state law stipulates that a child sex assault victim must take legal action by age 23.
–
Archbishop Felixberto Flores is accused of exposing his private parts to a catholic school student.
Pacific News Center – Jun 5, 2017
Guam – It’s taken dozens and dozens of sex abuse lawsuits to be filed and, much to the shock of the catholic community, among those to be named as an alleged child molester is Guam’s beloved Archbishop Felixberto Flores, the first Chamorro archbishop …
–
Archbishop Byrnes shocked at sex abuse accusations against clergy
KUAM.com – Jun 4, 2017
Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes is at loss for words. On Friday, more clergy sex abuse cases were filed in the District Court of Guam. Among the accused is Guam’s first ever Chamorro bishop, the late Archbishop Felixberto Flores. Archbishop Byrnes …
–
Preliminary hearing in child abuse case against Russian priest set …
RAPSI–Jun 5, 2017
Preliminary hearing in child abuse case against Russian priest set for June 13 … priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, the …
–
