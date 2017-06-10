THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 10, 2017]

–

USA TODAY – Jun 8, 2017

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — The attorney representing dozens of people who have accused priests, the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America of child sexual …

–

CNSNews.com – Jun 6, 2017

In addition, “the latest audit of the Catholic clergy involved in the sexual abuse of minors shows that there were two new substantiated cases made during the …

Catholic League: Sexual Abuse by Catholic Clergy ‘Driven Largely by Homosexuals’

–

CT Post – 10 hours ago

Edward Egan, who became Bridgeport’s bishop in 1988, took on the responsibility of continuing to hide the allegations of sexual abuse against priests in the …

–

Netflix’s The Keepers highlights harrowing sexual abuse in a 1960s US Catholic school

thejournal.ie –

However, it delves into the long-term effects that the sexual abuse had on the graduates of Keough, along with revealing an alleged paedophile ring involving the school’s priests and a section of the police force in Baltimore. Director Ryan White’s …

–

Why Is Keough High School Closing? ‘The Keepers’ Institution Is Shutting Its Doors This Year

Bustle –

But Netflix’s new docuseries The Keepers simultaneously places an extremely strong focus on the allegations of sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School, where Sister Cathy was a beloved English teacher. … The Archdiocese reported the allegations …

–

CNYcentral.com – Jun 5, 2017

A California man is suing the Syracuse Catholic Diocese and a former priest for $25 million, claiming that he was sexually abused nearly 30 years ago, …

–

SILive.com – Jun 8, 2017

Clergy sex abuse survivor Shaun Dougherty will be attending upcoming community board meetings in Staten Island to discuss the New York Archdiocese …

–

The Guardian – Jun 7, 2017

Retired Anglican priest accused of sexual assault on teenager is found dead … Their handling of the case of sexual abuse has been quite simply appalling, as it …

–

Connecticut diocese settles lawsuits alleging sexual abuse

The Republic –

A spokesman says the diocese is pleased to have resolved the cases and is committed to helping sexual abuse victims heal. All four priests named in the lawsuits have died. The Connecticut Post reports the five lawsuits were the last of more than three …

–

WBTW – Myrtle Beach and Florence SC – Jun 3, 2017

Washington was not a priest at the time of the allegations but his attorney, Eduardo Curry, tells us he was a volunteer at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

–

National Catholic Reporter (blog) – Jun 8, 2017

The parents of boys who accused a priest of sexual abuse wrote to the Chicago Archdiocese more than two decades ago: “Your repeatedly asking ‘what do we …

–

PR Newswire (press release) – Jun 7, 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — A sexual abuse lawsuit (Federal District of Connecticut, Case 3:17-cv-00906) against the Diocese of …

–

Unspeakably horrible’: Man recalls rape by Somers priest

The Journal News / Lohud.com – Jun 9, 2017

At least five other local priests, all of them now either dead or laicized, were … The rape was part of a pattern of sexual abuse and harassment that lasted for …

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – Jun 3, 2017

Former priest, Alberto Athie, alleges that Cardinal Norberto Rivera, archbishop of Mexico City covered up at least 15 cases of priest sex abuse. Athie brought …

Archbishop accused of hiding pedophilia

International – Mexico News Daily – Jun 3, 2017

–

The Australian – Jun 9, 2017

She canvasses three cases of alleged abuse allegedly perpetrated by Pell. Her fourth charge is that he could not possibly not have known of priest abusers, …

–

Pacific News Center – Jun 5, 2017

More victims are coming forward and filing child sex abuse lawsuits against the … S.M.T. was about 10 years old when he says Mangilao priest Juan Camacho …

–

New York Daily News – Jun 8, 2017

Syracuse-area priest raped child, videotaped abuse in 1980s: suit … York state law stipulates that a child sex assault victim must take legal action by age 23.

–

Archbishop Felixberto Flores is accused of exposing his private parts to a catholic school student.

Pacific News Center –

Guam – It’s taken dozens and dozens of sex abuse lawsuits to be filed and, much to the shock of the catholic community, among those to be named as an alleged child molester is Guam’s beloved Archbishop Felixberto Flores, the first Chamorro archbishop …

–

Archbishop Byrnes shocked at sex abuse accusations against clergy

KUAM.com –

Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes is at loss for words. On Friday, more clergy sex abuse cases were filed in the District Court of Guam. Among the accused is Guam’s first ever Chamorro bishop, the late Archbishop Felixberto Flores. Archbishop Byrnes …

–

RAPSI – Jun 5, 2017

Preliminary hearing in child abuse case against Russian priest set for June 13 … priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, the …

–

–

