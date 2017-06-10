10

SUPER CREEP! MARK ZUCKERBERG WANTS FACEBOOK TO TAKE YOUR PICTURE THRU SMARTPHONE TO READ YOUR EMOTIONS [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 10, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Margi Murphy for the UK Sun reports, Facebook wants to spy on YOU through your smartphone camera and analyse the emotions on your face. The social network just patented technology that monitors users’ reactions to posts, messages and adverts you see on its app.

See the report here:
https://youtu.be/7sYvVCzTgBs

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/3738170…

