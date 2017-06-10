10

Jun. ’17

Look Whose Identity Twitter Verified Yesterday! Is Danney Williams Bill Clinton’s illegitimate son? [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 9, 2017

Look Whose Identity Twitter Verified Yesterday! In a saga that will probably soon appear on tabloids next to supermarket checkout counters, Twitter has just given a ‘verified’ badge to Danney Williams, an Arkansas resident who claims to be Bill Clinton’s illegitimate son. Knowing the proclivities of ‘Slick Willy’, we wouldn’t put it past him to have one or several illegitimate children.

