10

Jun. ’17

‘Enhanced interrogation’: Guantanamo detainee sues CIA contractors over torture [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 10, 2017

The lawyers of an inmate at America’s infamous Guantanamo Bay prison are suing the creators of the CIA’s ‘enhanced interrogation’ programme – as part of an enquiry into US-led torture in Poland. The lawsuit was announced by human rights group Reprieve on Wednesday. It seeks to gain information from two American military psychologists about the torture of the man at a so-called CIA ‘black site’ in Poland and the Polish government’s complicity in those activities.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s