‘Enhanced interrogation’: Guantanamo detainee sues CIA contractors over torture [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 10, 2017

The lawyers of an inmate at America’s infamous Guantanamo Bay prison are suing the creators of the CIA’s ‘enhanced interrogation’ programme – as part of an enquiry into US-led torture in Poland. The lawsuit was announced by human rights group Reprieve on Wednesday. It seeks to gain information from two American military psychologists about the torture of the man at a so-called CIA ‘black site’ in Poland and the Polish government’s complicity in those activities.