Published on Aug 5, 2012

WHISTLEBLOWER – 9/11 “hijackers” were recruited by the CIA and sent to America for training, then obviously set up to be the “faces” of the hijackers. They did not board or hijack any planes on 9/11.

Watch “what happened to the missing 9/11 planes” to understand how the CIA made the airliners disappear, or “9/11 intercepted”.