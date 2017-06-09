Comey’s Columbia leaker pal goes into hiding after testimony

He took the right to remain silent!

A Columbia University professor from Brooklyn went into hiding Thursday after pal James Comey revealed during his Senate testimony that the man leaked memos detailing the former FBI chief’s conversations with President Trump to the press.

Daniel Richman confirmed by e-mail to several reporters that he was the “good friend” and law-school prof who Comey slipped the documents — then hightailed it out of his tony Brooklyn Heights home and refused to answer any more questions.

Comey had just told a Senate Intelligence Committee that Richman was the conduit for the memo, which documented Trump asking Comey to drop the FBI’s probe into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Richman is a former federal prosecutor who worked with Comey at Columbia in 2013. His Ivy League university’s Web site crashed as people nationwide frantically tried to find out more about the mysterious middle man suddenly thrust into the biggest story in the country.

But Richman had vanished from his Henry Street digs by midday, and family members, friends and neighbors wouldn’t answer doors or phone calls to shed any more light.

A doorman eventually turned security guard to stop reporters entering the building.

Richman’s wife, Alexandra Bowie, is a former president of the influential neighborhood civic group the Brooklyn Heights Association. Its director, Peter Bray, declined to speak about the man who had suddenly usurped Lena Dunham as the nabe’s most famous inhabitant.