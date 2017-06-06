06

Putin Hints JFK Was Taken Out by The “Deep State” [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 4, 2017

A clip of some of what Putin said..

“There is a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services. So if this theory is correct, and that can’t be ruled out, then what could be easier in this day and age than using all the technical means at the disposal of the intelligence services and using those means to organize some attacks, and then pointing the finger at Russia.”

JFK MURDER COP & HERO ROGER CRAIG TELLS ALL [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jan 14, 2016

SHERIFF ROGER CRAIG WAS A REAL AMERICAN HERO. HE TOLD THE TRUTH REGARDLESS OF SEVERAL MURDER ATTEMPTS ON HIS LIFE. IN THE END HOWEVER, AMERICA’S EVIL GOVERNMENT HAD HIM MURDERED. THIS IS HIS UNIQUE STORY.

 

 

CIA Code Name for JFK Assassination: “THE BIG EVENT” [VIDEO]

 

 

 

Published on Nov 23, 2016

JFK “THE BIG EVENT” Code Name – Howard Hunt. The CIA Finally Admitted to Cover-Up of JFK Assassination.

 

Lyndon Johnson ‘s Mistress MADELINE BROWN Tells All On JFK Assassination [VIDEO]

 

 
Published on Jan 7, 2016

LBJ MISTRESS MADELINE BROWN BLOWS THE LID OFF THE JFK ASSASSINATION IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO. SHE SHOWS HOW FACTIONS OF OUR FASCIST GOVERNMENT, THE OIL CARTEL, MAFIA AND DALLAS COPS DID IN FACT CONSPIRE TO MURDER PRESIDENT KENNEDY.

 

The night before the Kennedy assassination, Lyndon Baines Johnson met with Dallas tycoons, FBI moguls and organized crime kingpins – emerging from the conference to tell his mistress Madeleine Duncan Brown that “those SOB’s” would never embarrass him again. It’s a jaw-dropping deposition and it’s the biggest JFK smoking gun there is – despite the fact that it has received little media attention.

RFK to Johnson Why did you kill my brother

 

Uploaded on Dec 26, 2008

 

 

 

 

 

DR. MARY HERMANN WAS BURNED TO DEATH BECAUSE OF HER INVOLVEMENT IN THE JFK ASSASSINATION. SHE HELPED CREATE THE BIO CANCER WEAPON THAT KILLED JACK RUBY.

 

 

