London Suspect Appeared In UK Documentary, Links to MI5 Not Reported by MSM [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 5, 2017

Khuram Shazad Butt appeared in a Channel 4 documentary that aired in January, 2016 © Lou Pickett / YouTube
Khuram Shazad Butt, one the London Bridge attackers recently identified by police, appeared in a Channel 4 documentary called ‘The Jihadist Next Door’ last year. Police were reportedly alerted after he was filmed praying to an Islamic State flag and attempting to recruit children in a local park.

LONDON BRIDEG ATTACK PSY-OP BUSTED WIDE OPEN! [VIDEO]

 

 

Published on Jun 4, 2017

Are they going around the Mayor of London to stop this before it is too late??

