Intelligence contractor, 25, is charged for ‘handing secret NSA report on Russian election hacking to news website’

- The Intercept on Monday published a top secret NSA document it got from an anonymous source
- The document appeared to show Russian military intelligence conducted a spear phishing cyber attack on an election software company
- The hackers then used the information to launch another attack to hit local governments with voter-registration linked attacks
- The feds filed a criminal complaint Monday against Georgia federal contractor, Reality Leigh Winner, 25, charging her with removing classified material from a government facility
- She was charged with transmitting it to online news outlet The Intercept
- The date attached to the top secret information referenced in the story and in the charging documents is the same
- Bernie Sanders-supporting Reality Leigh Winner served as a linguist in the US Air Force since 2013 before working as an NSA contractor
- If convicted, Winner could spend up to 10 years in a federal penitentiary
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4575094/NSA-contractor-charged-leaking-Russian-hack-report.html#ixzz4jE2WrwB5
Advertisements