CLIMATE HUCKSTER AL GORE BLAMES 2010 ARAB SPRING CIVIL WAR ON CLIMATE CHANGE [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 5, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Cristina Laila for the Gateway Pundit reports, ‘Global Warming’ charlatan, Al Gore blew more hot air while speaking at the South Korean resort island of Jeju during the “Challenges and Opportunities of Climate Change” Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Thursday.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:

(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/LGAWupUZu2Q

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/…